A 5.9-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Mexico but without immediate reports of damage

MEXICO CITY — A 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico Friday night, setting off alarms as far away as Mexico City, but without immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred shortly after 11 p.m. local time near the town of Matias Romero in the southern state of Oaxaca. It was at a depth of 67 miles (108 kilometers).

Oaxaca state’s civil defense agency said it was monitoring for reports of damage.

Strong shaking was felt in Oaxaca's capital. At a packed amphitheater, the band stopped performing and was ushered off the stage, but the crowd appeared to remain calm.

Oaxaca Gov. Salomón Jara Cruz urged calm via the social media platform X and said that state officials were checking for impacts from the earthquake across the state.

In the neighboring state of Veracruz, the civil defense agency said the earthquake was felt in areas, but that there were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

The temblor triggered seismic alarms in Mexico City, driving residents into the streets, but in most areas shaking was not felt.