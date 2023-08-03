A crash involving a freight train and a car kills 3 people in Oregon

GERVAIS, Ore. — Three people were killed Wednesday and another person was injured when a Union Pacific freight train crashed into a car north of Salem, Oregon, according to law enforcement officials.

A 2002 Honda traveling west on a farm access road around 7 p.m. was hit by the train south of Gervais when the vehicle tried to cross the railroad tracks, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The investigation showed that the driver failed to obey a traffic control device near the tracks, the statement said.

The people who died were identified as: Catarino Hernandez Guzman, 31; Francisco Lopez, 33; and Jesus Carrera Avendano, 22.

A 26-year-old passenger, Anselmo Caballero Herrera, was flown to a hospital, the Statesman Journal reported.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Alcohol or other drugs were not a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office statement.