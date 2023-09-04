NewsNation/World

A driver crashed into a Denny's near Houston, injuring 23 people

This image provided by the Rosenberg Police Department shows police tape in front of a Denny's restaurant after a vehicle crashed into it in Rosenberg, Texas, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

Rosenberg, TX — A driver plowed through a wall of a busy East Texas restaurant, injuring 23 people.

Police in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, Texas said a man crashed his SUV into a Denny's restaurant just off the highway late Monday morning. The vehicle slammed into the restaurant's south wall leaving patrons with injuries ranging from minor cuts to “severe injuries” that don't appear to be life-threatening, police said in a statement. Victims ranged in age from 12 to 60 years old.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, police said. The cause of the crash was not immediately released.

Video of the aftermath shows a red vehicle fully inside the restaurant, with the wall and windows around it demolished.

