NewsNation/World

A fire at the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria has killed 2 workers repairing generators

By The Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria — A fire at the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria’s capital killed two people and injured two others, the local emergency services said Monday.

The fire broke out in the morning while workers were servicing generators, said Nkechi Isa, spokeswoman for the State Emergency Management Agency in Abuja. The two killed were Nigerian maintenance workers, she said.

“The fire occurred when the tank of diesel in the generator house containing 2,000 liters exploded,” Isa said.

Two maintenance workers were being treated for severe burns, she said.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu mourned the victims and offered the Canadian government his government's full support, his office said in a statement.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Driver charged, crash splits car … Why Jewish people on LI apply for pistols … LI Votes: Brookhaven Credit: Newsday

Updated 18 minutes ago Vigil for Israeli hostages ... Arrest in deadly stabbing ... Driver charged, crash splits car ... Mets new manager

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Driver charged, crash splits car … Why Jewish people on LI apply for pistols … LI Votes: Brookhaven Credit: Newsday

Updated 18 minutes ago Vigil for Israeli hostages ... Arrest in deadly stabbing ... Driver charged, crash splits car ... Mets new manager

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME