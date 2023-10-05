A look at Russia's deadliest missile attacks on Ukraine

Since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military has repeatedly used missiles to blast civilian targets across the country, with devastating consequences.

One of the deadliest such attacks happened Thursday when President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials in Kyiv reported that a Russian rocket struck a cafe and store in the village of Hroza in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 51 civilians.

The Kremlin often claims its missiles are aimed at military assets or blames the strikes on Ukraine. A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin insists Russia does not target civilians.

A look at some of the deadliest strikes: