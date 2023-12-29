NewsNation/World

1 dead after truck hits several people in city in southern Germany

Fire and rescue services stand at the scene of a...

Fire and rescue services stand at the scene of a car accident in the city center in Passau, Germany, Friday Dec. 29, 2023. A deadly truck crash in southern Germany on Friday left one person dead, German police said. The 63-year old truck driver continued his ride after making a delivery in downtown Passau close to the city’s railway station, passed by a parked vehicle and then hit a group of five people. Credit: AP/Zema Medien

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — One person is dead after a truck struck several people in southern Germany on Friday morning, police said.

The 63-year old truck driver struck a group of five people close to the railway station in downtown Passau, police said in a statement. A 37-year old woman died of her injuries at the site and the other four pedestrians were severely injured, including the 11-year-old child of the woman killed, police said.

The truck driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

A spokeswoman told German news agency dpa that police are “currently assuming that this was an accident situation.” Police said an investigation was ongoing.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Fire at Frank's Deli in West Babylon … LI Game Farm plans renovations … Inside Twisted Cow Distillery Credit: Newsday

Roslyn apartment fire displaces 20 ... LI Game Farm plans renovations ... Inside Twisted Cow Distillery ... Steve Bellone looks back

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Fire at Frank's Deli in West Babylon … LI Game Farm plans renovations … Inside Twisted Cow Distillery Credit: Newsday

Roslyn apartment fire displaces 20 ... LI Game Farm plans renovations ... Inside Twisted Cow Distillery ... Steve Bellone looks back

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME