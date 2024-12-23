NewsNation/World

Afghanistan welcomes Saudi Arabia's decision to reopen embassy in Kabul

By The Associated Press

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry on Monday welcomed the reopening of Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Kabul for the first time since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

On Sunday, the Saudi Embassy in Kabul said on X that it was resuming the mission’s activities “based on the government’s keenness to provide all services to the brotherly Afghan people.”

A deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, Zia Ahmad Takal, said: “We welcome the reopening of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Kabul and assure them that the ministry will cooperate in all matters and pay close attention to their safety.”

Takal said authorities were optimistic that the embassy’s reopening would expand relations and cooperation between the two countries, while also addressing the problems and demands of Afghans living in Saudi Arabia in a timely manner.

No country formally recognizes the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, although a number of countries have diplomatic relations with them.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Updated 2 minutes ago Ex-workers accuse town zoo of neglect toward animals ... 'Christmas Vacation' lights ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Updated 2 minutes ago Ex-workers accuse town zoo of neglect toward animals ... 'Christmas Vacation' lights ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME