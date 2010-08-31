Ala. woman, 69, shoots 18-year-old intruder

A pistol-packing 69-year-old woman in northern Alabama believes intruders will think twice before messing with her again.

Police say Ethel Jones shot an 18-year-old man in the stomach when she found him inside her bedroom at her home in Decatur.

Jones says she sleeps with her gun under a pillow next to her.

She says she grabbed it after hearing a door rattle shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect removed a window air conditioner to get inside the home.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He is in the hospital and faces a charge of second-degree burglary.