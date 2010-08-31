NewsNation/World

Ala. woman, 69, shoots 18-year-old intruder

Ethel Jones, 69, poses with her .38-caliber revolver behind the glass door window she shattered when she fired three shots at a burglar who broke into her Decatur, Ala. home Monday. (Aug. 30, 2010) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

A pistol-packing 69-year-old woman in northern Alabama believes intruders will think twice before messing with her again.

Police say Ethel Jones shot an 18-year-old man in the stomach when she found him inside her bedroom at her home in Decatur.

Jones says she sleeps with her gun under a pillow next to her.

She says she grabbed it after hearing a door rattle shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect removed a window air conditioner to get inside the home.

He is in the hospital and faces a charge of second-degree burglary.

