Ala. woman, 69, shoots 18-year-old intruder
A pistol-packing 69-year-old woman in northern Alabama believes intruders will think twice before messing with her again.
Police say Ethel Jones shot an 18-year-old man in the stomach when she found him inside her bedroom at her home in Decatur.
Jones says she sleeps with her gun under a pillow next to her.
She says she grabbed it after hearing a door rattle shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.
Police say the suspect removed a window air conditioner to get inside the home.
He is in the hospital and faces a charge of second-degree burglary.