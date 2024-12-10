2 bodies recovered amid debris from a fishing boat that reportedly capsized in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska — Two bodies have been recovered amid debris from a fishing boat that reportedly capsized with five people aboard in rough seas in waters off southeast Alaska earlier this month.

Authorities believe the two individuals had been on the boat based on evidence found at the site Monday, including buoys and other gear associated with the Wind Walker, Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson with the Alaska Department of Public Safety, said by email Tuesday.

The bodies were being taken to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsies and positive identification, the department said. Relatives of the five people who were missing after the boat disappeared were notified that two bodies had been found, McDaniel said.

Authorities on Monday traveled to a bay east of the community of Hoonah after a beachcomber reported finding the remains and debris, which included fishing gear and survival suits from the boat, according to the department and McDaniel. Crews with dog teams searched about 5 miles (8 kilometers) of shoreline but no other human remains were found, according to the department.

The site is about 12-13 miles (19-21 kilometers) southwest of the Wind Walker's last known location, McDaniel said. Hoonah is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Juneau.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the crew of the Wind Walker sent a mayday call at 12:10 a.m. Dec. 1, indicating the 50-foot (15-meter) boat was overturning off Point Couverden, southwest of Juneau. The Coast Guard tried to get more information as it mobilized a response, but the crew didn’t respond.

The search was suspended Dec. 2, pending any new information.