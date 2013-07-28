Amanda Berry surprises Cleveland concert crowd

CLEVELAND -- One of three women held captive in a Cleveland home for a decade made her first public appearance at a concert featuring the rapper Nelly, a day after her abductor pleaded guilty to kidnapping and rape charges.

Amanda Berry showed up at the daylong RoverFest concert in Cleveland on Saturday night, walking onto the stage with her family and waving at the cheering crowd.

Berry smiled while acknowledging the applause, but she didn't address the crowd. After his music set, Nelly called Berry back to the stage.

Ariel Castro, a former school bus driver, has pleaded guilty to 937 counts in a deal that will send him to prison for life without parole, plus 1,000 years.

Berry, now 27, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight disappeared between 2002 and 2004 when they were 16, 14 and 20 years old. They escaped in May when Berry kicked out part of a door and called to neighbors for help.

Shane French, the host of a syndicated talk radio show, Rover's Morning Glory, on WMMS in Cleveland, told The Associated Press yesterday that he was surprised when Berry showed up at the concert. French, whose radio name is Rover, said he had issued an impromptu invitation on his show a few weeks ago but didn't know she was listening.

-- AP