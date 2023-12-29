NewsNation/World

Correction: Australia-Inciting Violence story

By The Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia — In a story published December 7, 2023, about Arizona resident Donald Day Jr., The Associated Press erroneously reported that he had been charged over online comments that allegedly incited what police described as a “religiously motivated terrorist attack” in Australia a year ago in which six people died. The indictment actually alleges Day made threats four days after the killings in Australia to injure any law enforcement official who would come to Day’s home in northern Arizona.

