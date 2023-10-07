An Egyptian appeals court upholds a 6-month sentence against a fierce government critic

CAIRO — An Egyptian appeals court on Saturday upheld a six-month prison sentence for a fierce government critic who was convicted of defamation last month in a case that stemmed from an online spat.

Hisham Kassem, who is a leading official with the Free Current, a coalition of mostly liberal parties, was convicted of insulting and defaming Kamal Abu Eita, a former labor minister and opposition figure. He was also convicted of verbally assaulting a police officer.

Kassem was sentenced last month to six months in prison and fined 20,000 Egyptian pounds (around $647), according to Hossam Bahgat, head of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, which represents Kassem before the court.

He appealed the sentence at the court of appeals which confirmed the verdict on Saturday, Bahgat said.

Kassem, who for decades ran a series of news outlets that helped keep alive pockets of independent free press in Egypt, was arrested in August after prosecutors questioned him about accusations leveled by Abu Eita.

Initially, prosecutors ordered Kassem’s release on the condition that he pay bail of 5,000 Egyptian pounds ($161). But Kassem refused to pay and was taken to a police station in Cairo, where he was allegedly verbally abusive toward police officers.

Kassem and his lawyers rejected the accusations.

The case drew condemnation from rights groups and renewed global attention toward Egypt’s poor human rights record. Amnesty International said the charges were politically motivated.

Egypt, a close U.S. ally, has waged a widescale crackdown on dissent over the past decade, jailing thousands of people. Most of those imprisoned are supporters of Islamist former President Mohammed Morsi, but the crackdown has also swept up prominent secular activists.