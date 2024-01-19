Andrew Cuomo sues attorney general for records in sexual harassment probe that led to his downfall

NEW YORK — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suing state Attorney General Letitia James in an effort to force her to turn over interviews from the damaging sexual misconduct investigation that led to his resignation.

Cuomo filed the case against James in New York state court on Thursday, arguing he needs the witness statements in full to defend himself against two sexual harassment lawsuits linked to the investigation.

A federal judge declined to release similar records in a separate case filed by Cuomo last year.

The former governor, once a rising star in the Democratic Party, resigned in 2021 after a report by the attorney general's office concluded he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Cuomo has denied the allegations. He and his backers have repeatedly criticized James and the sexual misconduct investigation as unfair. Cuomo is rumored to be contemplating a political comeback.

A spokesman for James, a Democrat, did not immediately comment on Friday.