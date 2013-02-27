Anheuser-Busch accused of watering down beer

PHILADELPHIA -- Beer lovers across the United States have accused Anheuser-Busch InBev of watering down its Budweiser, Michelob and other brands, in class-action suits seeking millions in damages.

The suits, filed in Pennsylvania, California and other states, claim consumers have been cheated out of the alcohol content stated on labels. Budweiser and Michelob are each listed as 5 percent alcohol, while some "light" versions are said to be just over 4 percent.

The lawsuits are based on information from former employees at the company's 13 U.S. breweries, some in high-level plant positions, according to lead lawyer Josh Boxer of San Rafael, Calif.

"It's a simple cost-saving measure, and it's very significant," Boxer said.

The excess water is added just before bottling and cuts the stated alcohol content by 3 percent to 8 percent, he said. Anheuser-Busch called the claims "groundless" and said its beers fully comply with labeling laws.

"Our beers are in full compliance with all alcohol labeling laws. We proudly adhere to the highest standards in brewing our beers, which have made them the best-selling in the U.S. and the world," Peter Kraemer, vice president of brewing and supply, said in a statement.

-- AP