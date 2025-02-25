NewsNation/World

Asteroid 2024 YR4 is no longer a threat to Earth, scientists say

This May 18, 1969 photo provided by NASA shows Earth...

This May 18, 1969 photo provided by NASA shows Earth from 36,000 nautical miles away as photographed from the Apollo 10 spacecraft during its trans-lunar journey toward the moon. Credit: AP/Uncredited

By The Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Scientists have finally given the all-clear to Earth from a newly discovered asteroid.

After two months of observations, scientists have almost fully ruled out any threat from the asteroid 2024 YR4, NASA and the European Space Agency said Tuesday.

At one point, the odds of a strike in 2032 were as high as about 3% and topped the world’s asteroid-risk lists.

ESA has since lowered the odds to 0.001%. NASA had it down to 0.0027% — meaning the asteroid will safely pass Earth in 2032 and there's no threat of impact for the next century.

But there’s still a 1.7% chance that asteroid could hit the moon on Dec. 22, 2032, according to NASA. The world's telescopes will continue to track the asteroid as it heads away from us, with the Webb Space Telescope zooming in next month to pinpoint its size. It's expected to vanish from view in another month or two.

Discovered in December, the asteroid is an estimated 130 feet to 300 feet (40 meters to 90 meters) across, and swings our way every four years.

“While this asteroid no longer poses a significant impact hazard to Earth, 2024 YR4 provided an invaluable opportunity" for study, NASA said in a statement.

This image made available by University of Hawaii's asteroid impact...

This image made available by University of Hawaii's asteroid impact alert system, shows a scaled-down full ATLAS exposure in which 2024 YR4 was discovered. The arrow points to where the asteroid would be, Dec. 27, 2024. Credit: AP

