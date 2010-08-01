At 104, Puerto Rican man honored for continuing to work

PONCE, Puerto Rico - Emilio Navarro swivels his hips several times, then bends down to touch his toes.

Not bad for someone who's 104 years old. He doesn't need a cane to get about and is known to go out dancing now and then. He doesn't use glasses, either.

"And I don't have many wrinkles," he says in Spanish. He smiles, then allows in English: "Just a little bit." But the former professional baseball player isn't being honored for his spryness. He is being honored as America's Outstanding Oldest Male Worker for 2010 - Navarro still keeps the books and controls the finances at the game machine business he started.

Navarro, believed to be the last surviving player of the Negro American League, was chosen for the honor over dozens of candidates nominated in 30 U.S. states by Experience Works, the United States' largest nonprofit training center for older workers.

Navarro, known affectionately as "Millito," began working at age 12. He cleaned shoes, sold newspapers and hawked "dulce de coco," a popular coconut treat in Puerto Rico, to help his mother financially.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"She didn't know how to read or write," he said.

Eventually his passion - baseball - gave him a living.

At 17, the 5-foot-5 Navarro signed with the Ponce Lions in Puerto Rico and went on to play for the New York Cuban Stars in the U.S. Negro Leagues. He later played in the Dominican Republic and in Venezuela.

Navarro later opened the game machine business, Shuffle Alley, which his sons now run. But Navarro still works, keeping the books in order and making financial decisions.

"My sons work for me now," he said with a laugh, pretending to rake in cash with his hands. "I count it and I divide it into equal parts. And there's a little bit for Millito, too."

Navarro does not have any secrets to staying young. He just follows two rules: Help those who need it and show respect to everyone.

Navarro lives alone in the house that he built for his family in the late 1950s. His wife died more than two decades ago at age 62 from breast cancer.

"Dad is an exception," his son said. "He has stretched the bubble gum."