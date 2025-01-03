NewsNation/World

Talks on a new 3-party Austrian government collapse as the smallest party pulls out

By The Associated Press

VIENNA — Talks on forming a new three-party government in Austria collapsed Friday as the smallest of the prospective coalition partners pulled the plug on the negotiations.

The talks had dragged on since Austria's president tasked conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer in October with putting together a new government. That decision came after all other parties refused to work with the leader of the far-right Freedom Party, which in September won a national election for the first time.

Nehammer has been trying to assemble a coalition of his Austrian People's Party with the center-left Social Democrats and the liberal Neos party.

Nehammer's party and the Social Democrats have governed Austria together in the past but have the barest possible majority in the parliament elected in September, with a combined 92 of the 183 seats. That was widely considered too small a cushion, and the two parties sought to bring in Neos.

But Neos leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger said she informed Nehammer, Social Democratic leader Andreas Babler and President Alexander Van der Bellen early Friday that her party “won't continue” talks on becoming a partner in a new government.

She said it had not been possible to make progress or secure agreement on “fundamental reforms.”

It wasn't immediately clear what would happen next.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Shinnecock ruling ... Nursing home files for bankruptcy ... Laura Gillen interview Credit: Newsday

LI native killed in New Orleans attack ... NJ files congestion pricing suit ... Altice, MSG dispute latest ... What's up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Shinnecock ruling ... Nursing home files for bankruptcy ... Laura Gillen interview Credit: Newsday

LI native killed in New Orleans attack ... NJ files congestion pricing suit ... Altice, MSG dispute latest ... What's up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME