Talks on a new 3-party Austrian government collapse as the smallest party pulls out

VIENNA — Talks on forming a new three-party government in Austria collapsed Friday as the smallest of the prospective coalition partners pulled the plug on the negotiations.

The talks had dragged on since Austria's president tasked conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer in October with putting together a new government. That decision came after all other parties refused to work with the leader of the far-right Freedom Party, which in September won a national election for the first time.

Nehammer has been trying to assemble a coalition of his Austrian People's Party with the center-left Social Democrats and the liberal Neos party.

Nehammer's party and the Social Democrats have governed Austria together in the past but have the barest possible majority in the parliament elected in September, with a combined 92 of the 183 seats. That was widely considered too small a cushion, and the two parties sought to bring in Neos.

But Neos leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger said she informed Nehammer, Social Democratic leader Andreas Babler and President Alexander Van der Bellen early Friday that her party “won't continue” talks on becoming a partner in a new government.

She said it had not been possible to make progress or secure agreement on “fundamental reforms.”

It wasn't immediately clear what would happen next.