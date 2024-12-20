NewsNation/World

Baby Jesus figurine stolen from Colorado nativity scene returned anonymously with apology

By The Associated Press

DENVER — A baby Jesus figurine snatched from a nativity scene in Colorado has been returned in time for Christmas, with an apology.

The statuette of Jesus lying in a manger, stolen from a public display in downtown Fort Collins, was dropped off anonymously at a fire station Thursday, police said. It was accompanied by a handwritten note saying: “I’m really sorry. I made a dumb mistake in the moment. It won’t happen again.”

Police in the college town about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Denver said they had no information about who had stolen it.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

The case against alleged Gilgo killer ... FeedMe: Holiday hot spots ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

The case against alleged Gilgo killer ... FeedMe: Holiday hot spots ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME