Backpage founder Michael Lacey convicted of 1 money laundering count
PHOENIX — Backpage.com founder Michael Lacey was convicted Thursday on a single count of money laundering and acquitted on another. But the Arizona jury deadlocked on 84 other counts against him, leading the federal judge to declare a mistrial.
