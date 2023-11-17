NewsNation/World

Backpage founder Michael Lacey convicted of 1 money laundering count

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Backpage.com founder Michael Lacey was convicted Thursday on a single count of money laundering and acquitted on another. But the Arizona jury deadlocked on 84 other counts against him, leading the federal judge to declare a mistrial.

