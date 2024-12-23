Bangladesh seeks extradition of ousted leader Sheikh Hasina from India

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh has sent a formal request to India to extradite ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi in August amid the student-led protests that ended her 15 years in power, the country’s foreign affairs adviser said Monday.

Md Touhid Hossain told reporters at his office in Dhaka that the country has sent a diplomatic note to India’s Foreign Ministry for Hasina’s extradition.

“We have informed India about our request to bring her back for the judicial process,” Hossain said. He didn't give further details.

India’s Foreign Ministry said it had received Bangladesh’s request, but didn't immediately provide further details.

Hasina fled to India after being ousted in a mass uprising in July and August in which hundreds of protesters were killed and thousands were injured. She faces many court cases over the deaths, including some on charges of crimes against humanity.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal has already issued arrest warrants for Hasina and her close aides, and the government has sought help from the international police organization Interpol for her arrest.

Last month, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the country’s interim leader, said that his administration would seek the extradition of Hasina from India.

The Yunus-led interim government has promised to try Hasina and others in her administration for alleged crimes involving the uprising against her and has invited the United Nations to help investigate the killings.

Hasina also called for investigation as she questioned the killings, saying many deaths may have involved others beyond security agencies.

Authorities say that more than 750 people were killed and thousands more hurt during the mass uprising.