Barbara Bush in hospital undergoing "battery of tests"

HOUSTON - Former first lady Barbara Bush remained hospitalized in Houston, where she was undergoing what family spokeswoman Jean Becker described as routine tests.

Becker said yesterday that Bush has not been diagnosed with anything and doctors aren't looking for anything specific.

Former President George H.W. Bush drove his wife to Methodist Hospital on Saturday morning. Becker said the former first lady hadn't been feeling well for about a week, and doctors suggested she "undergo a battery of tests." Barbara Bush underwent heart surgery in March 2009, for a severe narrowing of the main heart valve. In November 2008 she underwent surgery for a perforated ulcer. - AP