Beezow Doo-Doo Zopittybop-Bop-Bop arrested in Wis.
Authorities in southern Wisconsin are facing a tongue twister thanks to the arrest of Beezow Doo-Doo Zopittybop-Bop-Bop.
The unusually named 30-year-old man was in jail Sunday in Madison. Police say he violated his bail conditions from a previous run-in with the law.
Court records show that his name used to be Jeffrey Drew Wilschke. He legally changed it in October.
The Capital Times reports that Zopittybop-Bop-Bop was arrested last week after residents complained of excessive drinking and drug use near Reynolds Park in Madison. Authorities say he was arrested in another local park last April after police found a loaded handgun in his backpack.
He's tentatively charged with carrying a concealed knife, and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Jail records don't list his bail amount or an attorney.