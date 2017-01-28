Big questions about Donald Trump trade plans

President Donald Trump gave notice over the past week that he plans to fulfill his campaign promise to revamp U.S. trade deals and in the process displayed his own style of brash, tough negotiating by taking a hard line against Mexico.

Trump’s tweets and statements have stirred concern among backers of free trade, who fear his talk of stiff tariffs will jack up prices for U.S. consumers and launch trade wars, and wary support among labor unions, who still worry he’ll put corporate benefits over worker rights.

Trump has a trade policy that’s still a work in progress. But he has given every indication he intends to follow through by shifting U.S. policy toward protectionism and away from broad free-trade priorities.

Trump signed an order Monday withdrawing the United States from the pending Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, trade deal.

And he has talked repeatedly about renegotiating the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, with Mexico and Canada.

Trump has threatened tariffs of 35 percent on auto manufacturers with factories in Mexico, a 45 percent tariff on imports from China and, more recently, a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico.

And his order to start building a border wall at Mexico’s expense led the Mexican president to cancel his Tuesday meeting with Trump.

He also has said he wants to close the gap in the U.S. trade deficit with the world, which stood at $737.1 billion in 2015, and to restore U.S. manufacturing jobs, which dropped — for a variety of reasons — from a peak of 19.4 million in 1979 to 12.3 million in 2015.

But questions remain about his emerging trade policy.

Here are some issues to watch: