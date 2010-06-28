Bin Laden hunter: I wanted to take him alive

A Colorado man on a mission to hunt down Osama bin Laden says he wanted to capture him alive and bring him to justice.

Gary Faulkner said Monday on CBS’ “Early Show” that he got help and inspiration from Americans, Pakistanis and others worldwide. He alluded to being helped in his search by the Pakistani government.

The out-of-work construction worker from Greeley was detained June 13 in the woods of northern Pakistan after being found with a pistol, a sword and night-vision equipment. Faulkner told officials he was out to kill the al-Qaida leader.

But on Monday, the 50-year-old Faulkner said he wanted to return to the United States with bin Laden in tow and alive.

Faulkner has said the Pakistanis treated him well and administered dialysis to treat his kidney disease.