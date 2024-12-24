NewsNation/World

A boat explosion at a South Florida marina kills 1 and injures 5 others

The charred remains of two boats are seen Tuesday, Dec....

The charred remains of two boats are seen Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Lauderdale Marina near the 15th Street Fisheries restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Credit: AP/Joe Cavaretta

By The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A boat explosion at a South Florida marina has left one person dead and five others injured, officials said.

The explosion occurred Monday night at the Lauderdale Marina, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said in a social media post.

Rescue workers transported five people to local hospitals, three with traumatic injuries, officials said. A sixth person was found dead in the water several hours later by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Fire rescue officials said they didn't immediately know what caused the explosion.

