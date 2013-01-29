Boy Scouts may change no-gays policy

The Boy Scouts of America may soon give sponsors of troops the authority to decide whether to accept gays as Scouts and leaders -- a potentially dramatic retreat from an exclusionary nationwide policy that has provoked relentless protests.

Under the change being discussed, the different religious and civic groups that sponsor Scout units would be able to decide for themselves how to address the issue -- either maintaining an exclusion of gays, as is now required of all units, or opening up their membership.

Gay-rights activists were elated at the prospect of change, sensing another milestone to go along with recent advances for same-sex marriage and the end of the ban on gays serving openly in the military.

Southern Baptist leaders, who consider homosexuality a sin, were furious about the possible change and said its approval might encourage Southern Baptist churches to support other boys organizations instead.

Yesterday's announcement of the possible change comes after years of protests over the no-gays policy, including petition campaigns that have prompted some corporations to suspend donations to the Boy Scouts.

Under the proposed change, said BSA spokesman Deron Smith, "the Boy Scouts would not, under any circumstances, dictate a position to units, members, or parents." Smith said the change could be announced as early as next week, after BSA's national board concludes a regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 6.

The BSA, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2010, has long excluded gays and atheists. Smith said a change in the policy toward atheists was not being considered, that the BSA continued to view "duty to God" as one of its basic principles.

Protests over the no-gays policy gained momentum in 2000, when the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the BSA's right to exclude gays. Scout units lost sponsorships by public schools and other entities that adhered to nondiscrimination policies.

More recently, two high-powered members of the Scouts' national executive board, James Turley of Ernst & Young and Randall Stephenson of AT&T, indicated they'd seek a change in the membership policy.