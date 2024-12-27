NewsNation/World

Brazil bridge collapse death toll rises to 9, with 8 other people unaccounted for

The Juscelino Kubitschek Bridge is collapsed into the Tocantins River...

The Juscelino Kubitschek Bridge is collapsed into the Tocantins River in Estreito, Maranhao state, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024. Several cars and trucks crossing the bridge when it collapsed on Dec. 22 fell into the river, killing nine people and others are still missing. Credit: AP/Marinho Drones

By The Associated Press

SAO PAULO — A woman's body has been found after a bridge linking two northern states in Brazil collapsed, bringing the death toll so far to nine.

Brazil’s navy said on Friday that the body was found 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge. Another eight people remain unaccounted for.

Several cars and trucks plunged into the Tocantins River after a section of the bridge crumbled on Sunday.

Police operating on the border of the northern states of Maranhao and Tocantins said four trucks, two cars and two motorcycles entered the river.

The 533-meter (1,748-foot) -long bridge between the cities of Estreito and Aguiarnopolis was built in the 1960s. It is about 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) north of the capital, Brasilia.

