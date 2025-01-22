Rio's thirsty zoo animals get icy treats to cool down in Brazil's stifling summer heat

RIO DE JANEIRO — A Rio de Janeiro zoo is giving ice pops to a bear, a jaguar, wolves and monkeys as Brazil swelters.

The cold treats are part of the animals’ well-being program, providing thermal comfort. Some also have access to water tanks or air-conditioning to cool down.

The animals aren’t the only ones sweltering. Temperatures in Brazil have shot to over 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in recent days, sending locals diving into the ocean for a refreshing dip or to street vendors selling frozen treats.

At Rio’s BioParque zoo, some have a different preference.

“For animals that are carnivores, their favorite flavor is blood,” said Letícia Feitosa, a 30-year-old biologist. Herbivores are given fruit or vegetable flavored frozen snacks, she added.

Visitors watched as Poty, a 5-year-old black jaguar, completed laps in a pool of fresh water.

Erminda da Conceição Guerreiro Couto, a university biology professor who was visiting the zoo, said distributing ice pops is part of preventing high temperatures from interfering with the animals' organisms.

Cows investigate frozen fruit teats given to them as a treat amid the Summer heat at the BioParque do Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Bruna Prado

“They get more tired. They become less stimulated. They tend to be very quiet,” Guerreiro Couto said. “As (the treat) melts, they lick it off. In addition to the meat, they have the freshness.”

High temperatures in Brazil’s southeast were set to drop from Thursday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology, while Rio’s town hall said rain was forecast from Wednesday afternoon.