NewsNation/World

Monkey, see: A baby silvered langur goes on view at the Bronx Zoo

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — A new resident is monkeying around at New York's Bronx Zoo.

The zoo announced Thursday that a male baby silvered langur is now on exhibit. He joined a group of adults of the same species — and brought a splash of bright orange to the depths of winter. Silvered langurs are born with orange coats that turn gray within three to five months.

Formally called Trachypithecus cristatus, the species is native to forests in Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the creature as “vulnerable,” a step before endangered.

The little langur was born in November at the zoo, which has bred over 100 of these leaf-eating monkeys in the last 40 years.

Video and photos from the zoo show the infant snuggling with some adults, clambering over them and scaling a branch. The baby's tangerine-colored fur forms a striking contrast with the grown-ups' gray coats.

He hasn't been named as yet, the zoo said.

The group is on view at the zoo's JungleWorld exhibit.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Arrest in 2003 cold case slaying ... AG wants Altice refunds ... Whats up on LI Credit: Newsday

Two more charged in missing girl case ... Arrest in 2003 cold case slaying ... LI duck farmer calls for vaccines ... Chow down in Charleston

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Arrest in 2003 cold case slaying ... AG wants Altice refunds ... Whats up on LI Credit: Newsday

Two more charged in missing girl case ... Arrest in 2003 cold case slaying ... LI duck farmer calls for vaccines ... Chow down in Charleston

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME