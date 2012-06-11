Burglar stopped by paint ball gun
Police say a Southeast Texas woman whipped out a paint ball gun and opened fire with distinctive yellow hue to stop a burglary suspect.
Galveston police say a 53-year-old man who sometimes mowed the woman's yard was arrested inside her home.
Bond has been set at $40,000 for Elvis Alexander of Galveston on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft. Online jail records Monday did not list an attorney for Alexander.
The Galveston County Daily News reports 34-year-old Carrie King called police Friday to say an intruder was in her home and she was hiding.
An arriving officer heard the firing of a paint ball gun and the sound of impact.
Police say Alexander was struck several times. He did not require medical help.