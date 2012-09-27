California school to settle pepper-spray suit

SAN FRANCISCO -- The University of California has agreed to pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit filed by demonstrators who were pepper-sprayed during an Occupy protest at UC Davis last fall, according to a preliminary settlement filed yesterday.

Online video images of a police officer casually spraying orange pepper-spray in the faces of nonviolent protesters Nov. 18 went viral and became a rallying symbol for the Occupy Wall Street movement. The demonstrators had been protesting steep tuition hikes and police brutality.

Under the proposed settlement, UC would pay $30,000 to each of 21 plaintiffs and an additional $250,000 for their attorneys to split.

Chancellor Linda Katehi, who has apologized publicly for the incident, would be required to issue a formal written apology to each of the plaintiffs, all current students or recent alumni.

UC officials believe the cost of going to trial would be more expensive than the cost of settling the lawsuit, spokesman Steve Montiel said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Plaintiff Fatima Sbeih, who recently graduated with an international-studies degree, said she suffered panic attacks and nightmares after she was pepper-sprayed.

"I want to make sure that nothing like this happens again," she said in a statement.

John Pike, the campus police lieutenant shown in the videos, was fired in July. Annette Spicuzza, who oversaw the campus police department, resigned in April.