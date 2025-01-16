He left his LA-area home to cover the wildfires. But the flames were barreling toward his front door

ALTADENA, Calif. — The warnings began on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Our neighbor, a volunteer at the local sheriff's station, texted that we should “batten down the hatches” for a “big windstorm." From there, things moved fast.

On Sunday, I put on a bowtie and tux to cover the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Tuesday morning, I drove from my home in Altadena toward the massive Pacific Palisades wildfire to shoot video for our coverage. I asked my wife, Meg, to ready the two cat carriers and shoot video of our home for insurance purposes.

Just in case.

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — Ryan Pearson, a Los Angeles-based entertainment video editor for The Associated Press, lost his home to the California wildfires last week.