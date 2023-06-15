At least 10 people killed in highway crash in Canada, official says

TORONTO — At least 10 people were killed Thursday in a crash on a highway in the Canadian province of Manitoba, a government official said.

Authorities in Canada responded to a major collision on a highway and said they were preparing for a mass casualty response. They did not confirm publicly the number of casualties, but a government official said at least 10 people had died. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba said in a tweet Thursday they are deploying all resources in the province to the scene.

TV broadcasters aired images of what looked like a large van smoldering in a ditch near a transport truck with a smashed engine on a road. The pavement was littered with debris — broken glass, a large bumper and what looked like a walking aid. Seven blue and yellow tarps were stretched out.

Ambulance helicopters have been dispatched to the scene from Winnipeg and Regina.

“The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. “I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling – but Canadians are here for you.”

Carberry is 170 kilometers (105 miles) west of Manitoba's capital of Winnipeg.