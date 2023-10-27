Canadian fishing boat rescues American fisherman from missing vessel based in Washington state

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A Canadian fishing boat rescued an American man one day after the U.S. Coast Guard ended its search for a missing commercial fishing boat from Washington state with two people board, authorities said.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said the Canada-based Ocean Sunset spotted a covered life raft drifting in open ocean about 75 kilometers (46 miles) off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Thursday.

Strohmaier said the Ocean Sunset's crew found the man conscious on the raft, which was from the Evening fishing boat based in Gray's Harbor, Washington. The man was taken to shore by the Canadian Coast Guard and was reported in stable condition. His identity was not released.

The fate of the Evening and the other person aboard were unknown. Strohmaier said Coast Guard officials hoped to speak with the survivor soon to determine whether to renew the search.

A social media post from U.S. officials said the life raft from the 13-meter (42-foot) Evening was found more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of Gray’s Harbor.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

U.S. officials had suspended the search for the Evening on Wednesday, 11 days after it was reported overdue and two weeks after it had set out on what was supposed to be a three-day trip.