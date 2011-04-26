NewsNation/World

Chavez condemns NATO's airstrikes in Libya

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during the opening of the II...

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during the opening of the II Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Latin America and the Caribbean in Caracas. (April 26, 2011) Credit: AFP / Getty Images

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is telling top Latin American diplomats that NATO's airstrikes in Libya make no sense and are aimed at killing leader Moammar Gadhafi.

Chavez is denouncing the latest bombardment of Gadhafi's compound, saying, "How can that be supported?"

Chavez calls Gadhafi a friend and has been a staunch opponent of the military intervention by U.S. and European air forces. Heads of state allied to Chavez in Cuba, Nicaragua and Bolivia have taken similar stances.

The Venezuelan leader reiterated his opposition to the strikes in Libya during a meeting of Latin American and Caribbean foreign ministers Tuesday. He says his government is continuing to seek a negotiated solution to the conflict.

