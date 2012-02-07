Chicago college offers class on Occupy movement

A Chicago college is offering a class on the Occupy movement.

Thirty-two undergraduate students are enrolled at Roosevelt University's "Occupy Everywhere" class. It's a three-credit political science course that looks at the movement that started last summer near New York City's Wall Street and spread nationwide.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports students' assignments include reading the movement's newspaper and attending Occupy Chicago's general assembly meetings held near Roosevelt's downtown campus.

Leaders from the Chicago movement may present guest lectures.

Professor Jeff Edwards studies social movements. He says the Occupy movement has been unfolding before students and the class is a good opportunity for them. He says they are reading a range of analysis on the movement concerned with corporate greed and the division of wealth.