Child wounded when shots fired into home; 3rd shooting of a child in St. Louis area since Monday
ST. LOUIS — Someone fired several shots into a house and wounded a 9-year-old child Wednesday, the third shooting involving a child this week in the St. Louis area, police said.
The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday in north St. Louis County. County police said the child was hospitalized with what they described as non-life-threatening injuries.
On Monday, 7-year-old Darnell Macon died while playing with a loaded gun in a pickup truck in the St. Louis County town of Berkeley. The boy's grandfather was charged with child endangerment and armed criminal action.
Also Monday, 5-year-old Dariyah Lathan was shot and killed in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Police have not released information about the circumstances of the shooting, but said they do not believe a suspect is at large.
Suffolk commish on Gilgo ... Beetle watch ... LI wind farms' true cost ... BOCES welding class
Suffolk commish on Gilgo ... Beetle watch ... LI wind farms' true cost ... BOCES welding class