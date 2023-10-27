NewsNation/World

China's chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou who helped drive the anti-COVID fight dies at age 60

Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist at China's Center for Disease...

Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist at China's Center for Disease Control, speaks during a press conference in Beijing, on Dec. 29, 2022. The Chinese expert who helped lead anti-covid measures that suspended access to cities and prompted protests has died Friday. Wu was 60. Credit: AP/Ng Han Guan

By The Associated Press

BEIJING — Wu Zunyou, an epidemiologist who helped drive anti-COVID-19 measures in China that suspended access to cities and confined millions to their homes has died on Friday. He was 60.

An announcement from China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention about Wu's death gave no cause, but said that “rescue measures failed.”

The news of Wu's death came just hours after the death of former Premier Li Keqiang was announced. Li was the country’s No. 2 leader during the pandemic.

Wu was the chief epidemiologist of China's CDC and one of the public faces of the country's zero-COVID measures that suspended international travel, imposed draconian lockdowns and prompted protests at the end of 2022.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Two firefighters injured in blaze … Sands paid $241M for Coliseum site lease … LI Votes: Southold Credit: Newsday

Updated 38 minutes ago Santos faces new charges ... Two firefighters injured in blaze ... Sands paid $241M for Coliseum site lease ... Feed Me: Korean Grill

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Two firefighters injured in blaze … Sands paid $241M for Coliseum site lease … LI Votes: Southold Credit: Newsday

Updated 38 minutes ago Santos faces new charges ... Two firefighters injured in blaze ... Sands paid $241M for Coliseum site lease ... Feed Me: Korean Grill

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

HALLOWEENSALE5 months for 25¢

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime