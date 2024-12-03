Charges dropped against 2 officers accused of not trying to stop force against Christian Glass

DENVER — Misdemeanor charges have been dropped against two Colorado law enforcement officers in the fatal 2022 shooting of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old man undergoing a mental health crisis.

The two officers, Christa Lloyd and Mary Harris, who work for the state's gaming division, were among six officers charged last year with failing to intervene to stop the actions of former sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Buen, who ultimately shot Glass after a standoff in a small mountain community.

A judge ruled Monday that gaming officers were not covered by the law making it a crime for peace officers, like police and state troopers, to fail to intervene to stop a fellow officer from using excessive force. The misdemeanor was created by state lawmakers in 2020 following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Buen was convicted this year of reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, in the Glass shooting, which drew national attention and prompted calls for police reform focused on crisis intervention. Jurors could not reach a verdict on more serious charges of second-degree murder and official misconduct. Buen is scheduled to be tried again on those charges in February.

Another officer indicted for criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in Glass’ death pleaded guilty to failing to intervene.

Glass parents’, Sally and Simon Glass, had long pushed for the other officers on the scene to also be prosecuted. They reached a $19 million settlement with the variety of agencies who responded to the standoff. It included such policy changes as crisis intervention training for Colorado law enforcement officers responding to people in distress.