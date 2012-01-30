Christmas trees put in Ohio reservoir to lure fish

Scores of Christmas trees are being repurposed as an underwater attraction for fish in a northeastern Ohio reservoir.

The Record-Courier in Ravenna reports workers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources recently unloaded scores of trees near Berlin Lake, about 50 miles southeast of Cleveland. The trees are laid in the water in hopes of attracting fish that use them as cover and for spawning and foraging.

The Ohio State University Extension Office says such artificial structures like the ones created by the trees can improve success for fishermen by luring fish to a specific area.