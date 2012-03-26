City manager says he’s not needed, lays self off

The administrator of a North Texas city believes he’s not needed and has laid himself off.

Keller City Manager Dan O’Leary announced his decision Wednesday.

O’Leary says the Fort Worth-area city of nearly 40,000 has two assistant managers and really does not need a third administrator. He earns about $176,000 annually as manager of the city about 20 miles north of Fort Worth.

The 57-year-old O’Leary, who was hired in 2007, says he has no plans to retire. His last day on the job will be April 20.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that O’Leary informed city council members of his decision during a closed session Tuesday. Elected officials did not immediately say who will assume his responsibilities.