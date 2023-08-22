NewsNation/World

Clarification: Climate Change-Infectious Diseases-Fungus story

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE — In a story published July 27, 2023, The Associated Press reported that the mortality rate for patients who contracted Candida auris was 30% to 60%. The story should have made clear that those percentages were based on a small group of patients in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

