Clinton calls leaked documents attack on world

Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton says the leak of hundreds of thousands of secret diplomatic documents is an attack not only on the United States but also the international community.

In her first public comments since the weekend release of the classified State Department cables, Clinton said Monday that online whistleblower Wikileaks acted illegally in posting the material. She said the Obama administration was “aggressively pursuing” those responsible for the leak.

She said the leaks erode trust between nations. But Clinton also said she was “confident” that U.S. partnerships would withstand the challenges posed by the latest revelations.