A timeline of James Comey as FBI director

Sept. 4, 2013 — James Comey is sworn in as director of the FBI several weeks after he was appointed by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

March 2, 2015 — The New York Times reports that Hillary Clinton sent and received emails on a private server while U.S. secretary of state.

July 2015 — The FBI launches a full investigation into the apparent inappropriate use of a private server by Clinton.

August 2015 — Clinton turns over server to FBI for examination.

July 5, 2016 — Comey announces the end of the investigation and calls Clinton’s use of the private server “extremely careless,” but not criminal. He recommends no charges be filed against her.

July 7, 2016 — Comey explains his decision before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Sept. 28, 2016 — Comey appears before the House Judiciary Committee and defends decision not to recommend prosecution.

Oct. 28, 2016 — Comey announces FBI is reopening probe into Clinton’s emails, citing evidence some of her transmissions had surfaced in a separate investigation into sexual misconduct by former Rep. Anthony Weiner. Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, has long served as Clinton’s trusted aide.

Oct. 31, 2016 — The New York Times reports law enforcement sources say FBI is finding no direct link between Trump campaign and Russian government.

Nov. 6, 2016 — Comey announces new emails related to Abedin and Weiner have no effect on earlier decision to not recommend criminal charges, closing the investigation again.

March 5, 2017 — Comey asks Justice Department to refute President Donald Trump’s claim that President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of Trump’s phones in Trump Tower during the election campaign.

March 20, 2017 — Comey confirms the FBI is investigating a report of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

May 3, 2017 — Comey tells the Senate Judiciary Committee that Abedin had forwarded “hundreds and thousands” of emails, some containing classified information, to Weiner.

May 9, 2017 — FBI corrects Comey’s misstatement, saying there were only a few emails forwarded.

May 9, 2017 — Trump fires Comey, citing the FBI director’s handling of the Clinton email scandal.