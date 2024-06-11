Connecticut governor vetoes bill that could lead to $3 million in assistance to striking workers

HARTFORD, Conn. — Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday vetoed a vaguely written bill to create a $3 million fund that could have financially helped striking workers in Connecticut.

Calling it commendable to provide assistance to low-wage workers, as the bill was described on the final night of the 2024 legislative session, Lamont said he was concerned about how the legislation lacked clarity, financial accountability and oversight.

“Without a clear mechanism for monitoring the transfer and utilization of the funds there is risk of inefficiency, mismanagement and lack of transparency in their intended allocation,” he wrote in his veto message.

Lamont's veto brought swift criticism from organized labor.

“Governor Lamont’s decision to veto this legislation is a tremendous disappointment to the women and men of the Connecticut Teamsters,” said Rocco Calo, principal officer of Teamsters Local 1150, which represents more than 4,000 workers at Sikorsky Aircraft.

He recalled how the Teamsters spent six weeks on the picket line in 2006 and how employers often use the threat of financial instability as a strategy at the bargaining table.

“Passage of this law would not lead to more strikes; it would simply help to provide fairness and balance when negotiations are at (the) most important part of the negotiations," he said in a statement. The two states with laws allowing striking workers to apply for unemployment benefits — New York and New Jersey — have not had more strikes since their laws were enacted, Calo said.