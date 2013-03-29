Cops: Eyeballs found in trash aren't human

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police said Thursday a pair of eyeballs found in a medical box in a gas station's trash bin aren't human.

Spokesman Steve Young said the police lab examined the eyeballs and determined they probably came from a pig. Young said a worker at a Conoco gas station in northern Kansas City called police after finding the cardboard box labeled, "Keep refrigerated" Wednesday. Surveillance video showed two men in a blue Toyota leaving the package on the bin.

Earlier, police had said no eye banks or hospitals in the area were awaiting delivery of any eyeballs. -- AP