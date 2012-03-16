Cops: Pa. clerk noticed stolen card was her mom's

Police say a teen fraudster's cunning credit card plot was foiled by a Pennsylvania convenience store clerk who noticed her own mother's name on the card.

Manor Township police say the clerk also recognized the teen as a former classmate when he tried to use the card to buy gas early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say 19-year-old Joshua Devonshire fled but was spotted later apparently trying to put the stolen card back in the clerk's mother's car. He was eventually taken into custody after being spotted sleeping in a car in the same development.

Investigators say they recovered several items from the car that were suspected to be stolen.

Devonshire is being held on $3,000 bail. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.