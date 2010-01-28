Cops: Pair allegedly use jury box to smuggle drugs

(AP) — It was a dumb way to try to sneak drugs into prison. Pueblo County authorities said a 22-year-old woman worked out a plan with her boyfriend to get narcotics into jail Wednesday through a courtroom exchange at her own sentencing hearing. Officials learned of the plot because the woman in jail, Felisha Trujillo, and her boyfriend talked about the plot on a monitored phone line.

Phil Martinez, 26, allegedly dropped a bag of narcotics in the jury box before Trujillo's hearing, when the courtroom was empty. The alleged drug drop happened minutes after elementary school students had finished a mock trial in the same courtroom.

Detectives were watching, and Martinez was arrested. Both Martinez and Trujillo face drug and contraband charges.

