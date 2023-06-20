Correction: Border Patrol-Custody Death story
HARLINGEN, Texas — In a story published June 2, 2023, about an 8-year-old girl who died in U.S. Border Patrol custody, The Associated Press erroneously reported the girl’s name as Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez. Her name was Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez.
