NewsNation/World

Correction: Tropical Weather story

By The Associated Press

ENSENADA, Mexico — In a story published August 20, 2023, The Associated Press erroneously reported Hilary could be the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. It could have been the first tropical storm to make landfall in California in 84 years. The last one to hit the state was Nora in 1997.

